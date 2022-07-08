Martinez, who missed all of June with a fractured wrist that required a surgical procedure, returned to action at Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer.

It didn't take him long to get right back into the swing of what's been a breakout campaign, as Martinez is now batting .315/.373/.562 with 10 homers, two steals and an impressive 16.4 percent strikeout rate. Even with the time he's missed, Martinez still ranks fifth in the Florida State League in home runs; he's also sixth in batting average and fourth in OPS.