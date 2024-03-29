Springer went 1-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's win over the Rays.
Springer kicked off the Blue Jays' scoring Thursday, delivering a solo homer off Zach Eflin in the fourth inning for the team's first run. While he wouldn't get another hit, Springer was walked in the seventh and eventually came around to score on a Bo Bichette double. Batting atop a stacked Toronto lineup once again this season, Springer should provide ample fantasy value from the outfield position.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes first spring bag•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Will be club's leadoff hitter•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Resting in season finale•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Cranks 20th homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win•