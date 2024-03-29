Springer went 1-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's win over the Rays.

Springer kicked off the Blue Jays' scoring Thursday, delivering a solo homer off Zach Eflin in the fourth inning for the team's first run. While he wouldn't get another hit, Springer was walked in the seventh and eventually came around to score on a Bo Bichette double. Batting atop a stacked Toronto lineup once again this season, Springer should provide ample fantasy value from the outfield position.