Danner (oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Danner ended the season on the injured list after suffering a left oblique strain in August, so this is merely a procedural move. He should be 100 percent for the start of spring training in February.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hagen Danner: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Hagen Danner: Out with oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Hagen Danner: Dealing with side soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Hagen Danner: Leaves appearance with injury•
-
Blue Jays' Hagen Danner: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Hagen Danner: Promoted to Triple-A•