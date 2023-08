Danner was removed from an appearance Friday versus the Cubs with an apparent back injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Danner was making his major-league debut and wound up facing and retiring just one batter before grabbing at his back/side area and eventually walking off the field. The Blue Jays should have more on the 24-year-old reliever shortly, but it certainly seemed to be an injury which could require an injured list stint.