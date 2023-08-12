Danner was lifted from Friday's appearance against the Cubs due to left side discomfort, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Danner lasted just one batter into his major-league debut before getting hurt. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday before more is known about his status, but a stint on the injured list certainly would appear to be on the table.
