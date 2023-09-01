Toronto transferred Danner (oblique) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Danner suffered a left oblique strain in mid-August and it will wind up being a season-ending injury for the 24-year-old right-hander. He pitched well this summer in the upper minors and should be in the conversation for an Opening Day bullpen job leading into 2024.
