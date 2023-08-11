Danner was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Danner was added to the Blue Jays' 40-man roster a couple offseasons ago but this will be his first stint in the big leagues. He earned the opportunity after beginning the season at Low-A Dunedin, ultimately climbing up to Triple-A Buffalo and collecting a 3.66 ERA and 56:11 K:BB over 39.1 innings across three levels.