Ryu (2-2) gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while fanning six across five innings Thursday at Oakland. He was credited with the win.

Ryu didn't have his best stuff Thursday and tied a season-high in runs allowed, but he still found a way to pick up his second win of the campaign. The veteran left-hander has done a good job limiting the walks this season and owns an excellent 8.0 K/BB through 32.2 innings so far. He is slated to take the ball next week on the road against Atlanta.