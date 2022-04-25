Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Ryu (forearm) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session later this week, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Ryu has been gradually increasing his throwing distance off flat ground since landing on the injured list April 17, and he'll presumably be in line to toss a bullpen session in the next day or two before advancing to live batting practice. If Ryu's inflamed left forearm checks out fine once he faces hitters, the Blue Jays will decide whether to have him throw another live batting practice session or simulated game or send him out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment or complete a simulated game beforehand. Ross Stripling will continue to fill in as a member of the Toronto rotation while Ryu is on the shelf, likely for another two weeks.