Waguespack shut out the Dodgers over seven innings Thursday but did not factor into the decision. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Facing the top scoring team in the National League, Waguespack was simply brilliant in hurling the best outing of his career. He hit Enrique Hernandez with a pitch in the second inning and gave up a single to pitcher Kenta Maeda followed by a walk to AJ Pollock in the third but retired the final 14 batters he faced, departing after the seventh inning with a one-run lead that the Blue Jays bullpen couldn't hold. The 25-year old got off a to a slow start this season but has turned things around in his last five outings, posting a 3-0 record along with a 1.93 ERA and 18:8 K:BB in 28 innings over that span. He'll face another tough interleague opponent when he heads home to take on Atlanta on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.