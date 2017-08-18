Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hits two solo homers
Donaldson went 2-or-3 with two solo home runs and three runs scored during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.
Donaldson now has 10 homers, 22 RBI and 16 runs through his past 16 games and is up to a .272/.397/.543 slash line for the campaign. Injuries and a poor stretch after returning from the disabled list limited Donaldson's fantasy value for most of the season, but he's certainly made up for lost time recently.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Stays hot with another blast Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers twice off Sabathia on Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Appeared to hurt hand in 11th inning•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...