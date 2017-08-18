Play

Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hits two solo homers

Donaldson went 2-or-3 with two solo home runs and three runs scored during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

Donaldson now has 10 homers, 22 RBI and 16 runs through his past 16 games and is up to a .272/.397/.543 slash line for the campaign. Injuries and a poor stretch after returning from the disabled list limited Donaldson's fantasy value for most of the season, but he's certainly made up for lost time recently.

