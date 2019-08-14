Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sitting Wednesday
Smoak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Smoak will cede first base to the recently recalled Rowdy Tellez in the series finale, but there could be room for both to coexist in the same lineup on a regular basis if manager Charlie Montoyo is willing to deploy one of the two at designated hitter. Though he's largely struggled in the second half, Smoak has shown slightly better form at plate of late, tallying seven hits -- including a home run and two doubles -- in 26 at-bats over the past seven games.
