Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Available to pitch Tuesday

Gilse (illness) is available Tuesday against the Twins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

An illness prevented Giles from pitching in Monday's game, with Joe Biagini getting the save. Giles threw prior to Tuesday's game and was deemed ready to go, so expect him to pitch in a save situation should one come up.

More News
Our Latest Stories