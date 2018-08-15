Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Gets second save with new club

Giles struck out two in a clean ninth inning for the save Tuesday against the Royals.

Giles made easy work of the Royals in the ninth inning, getting two swinging strikeouts and a soft groundout to earn his 14th save on the year. The right-hander has converted his two save opportunities for his new club, but has allowed runs to score in three of his six appearances so far for Toronto. Giles carries a 5.94 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season, while opponents are hitting .293 off him. Struggles aside, Giles figures to see save chances in Toronto as the back-end options are not very solidified after the departure of Roberto Osuna.