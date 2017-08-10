Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Scratched with illness
Morales was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to an illness, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Apparently Morales wasn't feeling great during pregame warmups, so he'll get the day off to rest and recover. Jose Bautista will serve as DH in his place, opening a spot for Ezequiel Carrera to slide into the lineup in right field. Consider him day-to-day for now.
