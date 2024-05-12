Gausman escaped with a no-decision in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Twins, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander had given up only two earned runs across his prior four starts, but Gausman's luck deserted him Saturday as Minnesota scored three times in the first inning on some soft singles and shoddy defense, and the adjustments he tried to make in the next two frames only made matters worse. The Jays were able to rally late to take Gausman off the hook for his fourth loss, however. He'll carry a 4.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Rays.