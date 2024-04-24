Gausman (0-3) took the loss Tuesday versus the Royals after giving up three runs (all unearned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out two batters across 6.2 innings.

A strong start for Gausman fell apart in the fifth frame after a catching error by Vladimir Guerrero extended the inning, allowing the Royals to drive in all three of their runs. Although Gausman was tagged with the loss, there were plenty of positives to take away from his outing Tuesday, as it marked his longest start of the season. The 33-year-old righty has also now given up just one earned run in 11.2 innings across his last two appearances, giving him a decent amount of momentum heading into his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Dodgers.