Gausman said Thursday that his left shoulder remains sore and he's uncertain when he will be available to pitch, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Gausman injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder during Wednesday's start against the Marlins when his arm was extended awkwardly as he dove to tag a runner out. He will have five days of rest before Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series, and he could be the Cubs' choice to start that day if he's physically able. More should be known about Gausman's health status by this weekend.