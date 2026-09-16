Gausman didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Atlanta after allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six over 5.2 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Gausman was dominant for most of his outing, retiring 16 of the first 18 hitters he faced as the Cubs built a 3-0 lead in the early stages of the game. His lone mistake came in the sixth, when Ronald Acuna smashed a two-run homer to cut Chicago's lead to one. Gausman then departed after recording the second out, and Daniel Palencia finished the inning before the Cubs' bullpen surrendered the lead in the later innings. Gausman has been hit or miss of late, allowing two runs or fewer in two of his last four starts but also giving up five or more in the other two in that stretch. The veteran owns a 4.86 ERA in three September starts and is lined up to make his next start at home against the Marlins next week.