Gausman (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Rockies, allowing six runs on 10 hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

While it was encouraging to see Gausman's average fastball velocity back up to 93.9 mph, the results were ultimately similar -- the right-hander's now allowed 11 earned runs over just five innings between his last two starts. After a shoulder injury limited him in Spring Training, Gausman's struggled to an 11.57 ERA with a 1.93 WHIP through his first three starts (9.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, though he's currently lined up for a tough home matchup against the Yankees.