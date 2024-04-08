Gausman averaged 91.4 mph with his fastball during Saturday's loss to the Yankees, but the veteran right-hander isn't concerned, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Gausman averaged 94.7 mph with his heater in 2023, but his velocity was also down significantly in an early April start last year in Kansas City, and it didn't end up being any kind of warning sign as he went on to post a 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 31.1 percent strikeout rate over 185 innings. "That's kind of the running joke, I'm 88 to 98," Gausman said after Saturday's game. "[Hitters] don't know what they're going to get. I don't know what I'm going to get, either. I think it was just cold weather more than anything. My first two innings, if you're going to get to me, that's when you're going to get to me. Unfortunately, that was obviously the case tonight." Gausman lines up to make his next start at home this weekend in a much more favorable matchup against the Rockies.