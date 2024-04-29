Gausman (1-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks across seven innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

The lone run against Gausman came in the sixth inning on a homer by Freddie Freeman. After allowing 12 earned runs in his first three starts (9.1 innings), Gausman has rounded into form with just two earned runs allowed since (18.2 innings). He'll look to keep the ball rolling during a weekend road series against the Nationals.