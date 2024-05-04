Gausman (2-3) picked up the victory Saturday, tossing 5.1 shutout innings on three hits and two walks against the Nationals. He struck out eight.

The Nats made Gausman throw a season-high 112 pitches to get through his 5.1 frames, but the right-hander was able to keep them off the scoreboard. Gausman's eight strikeouts were his highest total this season, and he boasted a 48 percent whiff rate on his splitter. The righty's velocity remains down, but he's allowed just two earned runs over his last four starts and finally piled up some strikeouts in this one. Gausman is projected to face the Twins at home in his next outing.