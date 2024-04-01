Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on two hits in 4.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Gausman looked sharp in his debut allowing only three baserunners while striking out six but was on a pitch count and pulled with one out in the fifth after 69 pitches. The only blemish to Gausman's line came on a first-inning home run by Randy Arozarena. Gausman was an all-star selection for the second time last season, leading the league with 237 strikeouts and finishing third in Cy Young voting. Despite the abbreviated outing, Gausman showed similar form in Sunday's start. The veteran righty will look to stretch out further in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend in the Bronx against the Yankees.