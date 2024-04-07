Gausman took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks over 1.1 innings.
Gausman had a start he'd like to forget on Saturday, allowing three runs in the first inning and another three (two earned) in the second before being relieved by Mitch White. The right-hander failed to even record a strikeout over that short span while the disastrous outing raised his ERA from 2.08 to 9.53. Gausman has now allowed three home runs over just 5.2 innings of work this season.
