Gurriel will start playing the outfield at Triple-A Buffalo to work towards becoming a super-utility player, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel struggled through the first couple weeks of the season with a .525 OPS in 44 plate appearances, leading to his demotion in mid-April. The 25-year-old has since found his groove at Buffalo with a .367/.406/.700 slash line and four home runs, but Eric Sogard has emerged as everyday option in the infield for the Blue Jays. Gurriel has spent the bulk of his 78 career games in the majors playing shortstop and second base.