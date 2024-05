Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Gurriel singled in the Diamondbacks' final run in the fifth inning. An earlier double extended a hit streak to four games (6-for-18). The modest hit streak is a welcome sign for Gurriel, who endured a 2-for-37 (.054) slump over the nine previous games.