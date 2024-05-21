Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Gurriel snapped a 26-game homer drought with his eighth-inning blast. The outfielder has gone 11-for-45 (.244) over his last 12 contests, adding just five RBI and five runs scored in that span. He's at a .236/.284/.385 slash line with six homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases over 44 contests this season. He's never posted a batting average lower than .261 or an OPS lower than .743 over a full season, so there's room for Gurriel to turn things around in 2024.