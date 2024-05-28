Gurriel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Rangers.
It's a routine day off for Gurriel, who is batting just .203/.241/.291 with one home run so far in May. The Diamondbacks will utilize Jake McCarthy and Pavin Smith as their corner outfielders Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers clutch hit•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Two hits, RBI in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Halts skid•