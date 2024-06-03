Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Gurriel, who was scratched from Saturday's game, made an immediate impact in his return to the starting lineup. He and Ketel Marte put Arizona up early with solo homers in the first inning. The home run was Gurriel's seventh of the season and first in 11 games. He's slumped since the end of April, batting just .182 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 32 games.