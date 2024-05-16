Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Cincinnati.

Gurriel's two-out, bloop double in the eighth inning plated the winning run. The outfielder has been fighting it at the plate and entered the contest batting .121 (8-for-66) with two RBI over the previous 16 games. His average has dropped .231 due to the slump, but Gurriel remains an important middle-of-the-order bat for Arizona and is second on the club with 25 RBI over 40 games.