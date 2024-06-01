Gurriel was scratched from Arizona's lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus the Mets.
It isn't immediately clear why Gurriel was taken out of the lineup, but the Diamondbacks should provide more information on his status relatively soon. In the meantime, Jake McCarthy will start in left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers clutch hit•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Two hits, RBI in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Sunday•