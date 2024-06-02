Share Video

Gurriel (illness) will start in left field and bat third Sunday against the Mets.

The veteran outfielder was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to flu-like symptoms, but he's back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale in Queens. Gurriel had a rough time at the plate in May and finished the month with a .213/.245/.287 slash line in 25 games.

