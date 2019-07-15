Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

After missing the last four games before the All-Star break with a sore back, Grichuk has gone 3-for-11 while starting the first three games of the second half, with Sunday's homer being his first since June 28 and his 16th of the year. The 27-year-old sports a disappointing .234/.290/.421 slash line, but he is on pace to top the career-high 25 home runs he slugged in 2018.

