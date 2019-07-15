Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches 16th homer
Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
After missing the last four games before the All-Star break with a sore back, Grichuk has gone 3-for-11 while starting the first three games of the second half, with Sunday's homer being his first since June 28 and his 16th of the year. The 27-year-old sports a disappointing .234/.290/.421 slash line, but he is on pace to top the career-high 25 home runs he slugged in 2018.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Returns to action Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Remains on bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Records four singles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...