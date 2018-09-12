Grichuk is not starting Wednesday against Boston.

Grichuk left Sunday's game with a bruised face after crashing into a stool while chasing a foul ball, but he was able to return for the Blue Jays' next game Tuesday, so Wednesday's day off appears to be a routine one. Billy McKinney will slide over to right field in his place, with Teoscar Hernandez getting a start in left.

