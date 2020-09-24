Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Yankees.

The Blue Jays' cleanup man turned in one of the more muted box-score lines of the night, as No. 9 hitter Danny Jansen (4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) was the star for Toronto. Still, Grichuk should continue to benefit from playing regularly in the heart of a Blue Jays lineup that is beginning to hit its stride as the postseason approaches. Grichuk is slashing only .217/.258/.289 in September, but he hasn't been a total zero for fantasy managers this month with 12 runs, seven RBI and a stolen base in 22 games.