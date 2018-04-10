Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Takes seat Tuesday
Grichuk is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Grichuk will remain sidelined for a second straight game as Steve Pearce picks up another start in right field his stead. He had been hitless in seven games before knocking a pinch hit double during Monday's win over the Orioles.
