Borucki (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Borucki has been out all season with elbow issues. He's made a pair of rehab appearances in the low minors and looked excellent, striking out 10 and walking none while allowing just a single hit in seven scoreless innings. He's expected to throw five or six innings Thursday and likely isn't too far from returning to Toronto.

