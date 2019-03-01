Borucki allowed five runs on four hits and three walks over two innings while striking out one in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The left-hander picked a bad time to have a bad outing, as the addition of Clay Buchholz on Thursday gives Borucki some significant competition for the Jays' fifth starter role. Buchholz still needs to prove he can stay healthy, of course, and Borucki has time to win the job outright with better performances, but his fantasy value -- already limited by his lack of strikeouts and a tough pitching environment in the AL East -- looks even shakier than it did the day before.