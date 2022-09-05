Espinal (hand) will start at third base and bat ninth in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

After sitting out out Sunday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh due to a hand injury, Espinal is back in action for the series opener in Baltimore, albeit at a different position than usual with Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman serving as the Blue Jays' designated hitter in the matinee game. Chapman should settle back in at third base for the nightcap, leaving Espinal to fend off Cavan Biggio and Whit Merrifield for reps at the keystone over the final month of the season. Despite his status as a first-time All-Star, Espinal doesn't have much security atop the depth chart after slashing .247/.319/.318 thus far in the second half.