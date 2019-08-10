Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Yields one run in win
Reid-Foley (2-2) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Yankees on Friday.
The 23-year-old gave up just one solo home run on his way to victory. He's only 2-2, but Reid-Foley has settled into the MLB and has allowed just two earned runs in his last 17 innings (1.06 ERA). While his 1.50 WHIP isn't great, Reid-Foley has shown some real progress lately. He owns a 2.36 ERA, .233 batting average against and 23 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. Reid-Foley will start next at home against the Rangers.
