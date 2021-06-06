Mats (6-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks in 4.1 innings in a loss to Houston on Sunday. He struck out three.

Sunday marked the second time in four starts Matz allowed 10 or more baserunners. This was also just the second appearance where he allowed multiple home runs, as Jose Altuve and Chas McCormick each hit a solo shot off the southpaw. Matz has a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB across 64 innings this season. He lines up for a tough matchup in Boston next weekend.