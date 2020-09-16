Walker (3-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Blue Jays were routed 20-6 by the Yankees, giving up seven runs (but only one earned) on six hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

After a scoreless first inning, the right-hander gave up a one-out double to Gio Urshela in the second before Derek Fisher dropped a routine fly ball on the warning track that would have been the second out of the inning. After Walker struck out Gary Sanchez for what should have been the inning's third out, the floodgates opened and the Yankees laced four straight hits to chase him from the game, including back-to-back homers by Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks. The error by Fisher at least saved Walker's ERA -- he'll take a 3.05 mark with a 1.26 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB through 44.1 innings into his next outing Sunday in Philadelphia.