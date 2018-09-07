Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Indians.

Hernandez contributed to the Blue Jays four-run fourth inning by hitting a two-RBI double to the base of the wall in centerfield. While he has hit just .200/.285/.367 in 120 at-bats since the All-Star break, Hernandez has shown signs of life at the plate by homering once and driving in six over his past four games.