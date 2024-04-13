Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run against San Diego in an extra-innings loss Friday.

Hernandez produced LA's final runs of the contest with his two-run blast to right field in the third inning. The long ball increased his RBI total on the campaign to 17, which ranks first in the majors. Hernandez has been a great addition to the Dodgers' offense thus far, supplementing the RBI total with a .290/.343/.581 slash line, five homers, 12 runs and a stolen base.