Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

Hernandez broke open what had been a relatively close game with his 431-foot, three-run blast in the sixth inning. It was the fourth long ball in the past four games for the veteran outfielder, who is making a strong impression in his first campaign with the Dodgers. Hernandez ranks third in MLB with nine RBI and should continue to have plenty of run-producing opportunities throughout the campaign given LA's prolific offense.