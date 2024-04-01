Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win against St. Louis.

Hernandez played a key role in sparking the Dodgers' comeback win, putting the team on the board with a run-scoring double in the sixth inning and pulling Los Angeles to within a run with a solo shot in the eighth. The veteran outfielder went 2-for-12 without an RBI over his first three games of the campaign, but he's gone 4-for-12 with three homers and six runs batted in over the past three contests. Hernandez has struggled making contact so far, though, striking out 12 times through 26 plate appearances.