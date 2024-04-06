Hernandez went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Cubs.

Hernandez opened the scoring in the first with a two-out, two-run single off Kyle Hendricks to give Los Angeles an early 2-0 lead. He'd drive in two more in the seventh off Julian Merryweather before swiping his first bag of the year. While he won't get the same fanfare as others in the Dodgers' star-packed lineup, Hernandez has gotten off to a fast start this year, going 12-for-40 with four home runs and 14 RBI through his first 10 games.