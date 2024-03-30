Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

Hernandez cranked his first Dodgers home run off Zack Thompson in the second inning, extending the lead to 2-0, before opening up the game with a three-run shot in the fourth. Hernandez has gone 4-for-17 with three extra-base hits through his first four games in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old outfielder slashed .258/.305/.435 with 26 homers and 93 RBI across 625 at-bats with Seattle last season.