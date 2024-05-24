Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Guerrero went hitless in his first three at-bats before sending Danny Jansen to third with a double in the top of the eighth, eventually leading to both runners coming home during a three-run inning for Toronto. The first baseman wasn't done there, however, adding a two-run homer in the following frame as the Blue Jays blew out the Tigers. It marked Guerrero's seventh multi-hit game this month, where he's now batting .371 with two homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored. The long ball was his first since May 5 against the Nationals.